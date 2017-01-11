‘The Bachelor’ Fight: Taylor Goes To War With Corinne In ‘Big Blowup’ Over Nick

Get ready for an epic catfight! A new report claims that ‘Bachelor’ contestants Taylor Nolan and Corinne Olympios reportedly go head-to-head over Nick Viall. Taylor accuses Corinne of something shocking, and the girls get into a ‘big blowup!’ Get the details.

The feud is on! Taylor Nolan, 23, is ready to take on this season’s villain, Corinne Olympios, 24. In an upcoming episode, Taylor “confronts Corinne about using her sexuality to lure Nick,” according to Us Weekly. Corinne doesn’t hold back when it comes to Nick. In the Jan. 9 episode, she decided to take her top off during one of the dates and pressed her bare breasts against him.

She’s not exactly a fan favorite among the contestants, especially Taylor. “They don’t like each other and butt heads,” the outlet reports. “It’s a big blowup.”

We can’t wait to see this drama go down. But how will Nick react? Will he choose one lady over the other, or send them both home?! Time will tell!

On the Jan. 16 episode, Corinne reportedly “sprays whipped cream on her breast” and tells Nick to “lick it off.” OMG! Corinne has had a wild streak long before she showed up on The Bachelor looking to find love with Nick. “She has always been out of control,” a source who knew her as a teen revealed. “Growing up, she had several boyfriends at once.”

Nick admitted to PEOPLE that he loves how “assertive and bold” Corinne is. He also explained why he gave her the rose. “I didn’t want the target that was probably forming on her back to intimidate her to just be herself, and so that is why I wanted to give Corinne the rose,” he wrote.

