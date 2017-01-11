‘The Bachelor’: Corinne Fires Back At Haters After Topless Pool Date: What I Did ‘Takes Guts’

Courtesy of ABC

‘The Bachelor’ is heating up fast! Corinne Olympios, the show’s buzzed about villain, is slamming haters who think her decision to go topless on the first date was the wrong thing to do! She took to Instagram to fire back at ‘mean comments’ and she claims we will see the ‘inner her unravel quite soon.’ See it here!

Watch out world, here comes Corinne Olympios! The Bachelor‘s newest and potentially most revealing villain shocked the world when she ripped her bikini top off and pressed her naked breasts against Nick Viall‘s [36] bare body on the Jan. 9 episode. She immediately received harsh backlash from fans who claimed she was inappropriate, “thirsty” for camera time, and there for the wrong reasons. Now, she’s defending those actions — Corinne, 24, slammed “haters” in an Instagram post Jan. 10 and you can check it out, below…

“Haters, I [don’t] care,” Corinne said in her Instagram response to the negative reaction she’s been getting for going topless on The Bachelor. “I was confident and I was me. Yes I seemed a bit aggressive in last nights episode but I’ve been through a lot in my life and I did not want any time wasted … it takes guts to be in that situation and you will see the inner me unravel quite soon. If I bother you that much please just don’t look at my social media and keep the mean comments to yourself. I’m only human. Xoxo”, she continued. YIKES!

In true Corinne fashion, she’s not letting anything get in her way of getting what she wants, and that’s Nick! In her candid post, Corinne revealed that we will see the “inner” her very soon. But, what could that possibly be at this point? There was only one group date so far, and we’ve seen her half naked… Not to mention, she got more resentment from fans for grabbing Nick for three separate one-on-one conversations during the cocktail party. Talk about determination!

Regardless of her bold actions, maybe we’ll get to see a side of Corinne we haven’t been expecting. One thing is for sure, she’s got her eye on the prize, and she was Jennifer Aniston‘s first pick to win Nick’s heart. That’s got to count for something, right? When the actress, 47, visited Jimmy Kimmel Live just before the premiere of The Bachelor, Jen picked Corinne to come out on top, out of all the other women competing. WOW!

Although Corinne was the subject of negative comments after the second episode of season 21, there were fans who were quick to defend her. Instagram users posted comments of support on her message claiming she makes good television and agreeing that she had guts to go topless on national TV. All we know is… we can’t wait for next week’s episode!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Corinne’s decision to go topless was too much for the first group date? Tell us below!

