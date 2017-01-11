‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: Chelsea’s Pregnant & Kailyn’s Marriage Falls Apart

Image Courtesy of MTV

With a baby and wedding on the way, things couldn’t be going better for Chelsea on the Jan. 11 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2.’ But for Kailyn, everything’s falling apart, as she and Javi officially decide to end their relationship. Meanwhile, Jenelle still isn’t happy with Nathan’s parenting and Leah continues to struggle with Ali’s illness. Here’s a full recap!

CHELSEA

Chelsea calls the producers to her house to make an exciting announcement — she and her fiance, Cole DeBoer, are expecting a baby! She reveals she wasn’t trying to get pregnant, but did go off birth control so they could start trying eventually. They decide to go ahead with the wedding and her bachelorette party as planned, and the next exciting task is sharing the news with Aubree.

To make the announcement, Chelsea writes her daughter a card telling her she’s going to be a big sister and has her read it out loud on her own. Aubree’s reaction is TOO cute — she really can’t believe it! Chelsea admits she’s more nervous about her pregnancy this time around because she’s overthinking it so much more and worried about Aubree feeling left out when the baby comes. Luckily, she has Cole there to talk her through it!

LEAH

Leah is still struggling with how hard it is for her youngest daughter, Addie, to deal with her father, Jeremy, being away for work. But she and her girls have something to look forward to, as she’s just put an offer down on a house for them — and it’s one level, which is conducive for Ali and her wheelchair. The other positive: It’s much closer to the girls’ school.

However, Leah is getting increasingly frustrated when she sees Ali starting to fall more and more as a result of her muscular dystrophy. Plus, she’s heartbroken while explaining that she knows Ali doesn’t want to wear her helmet or use her wheelchair because it makes her ‘different,’ but her and Corey stay positive about the progress Ali’s made and agree to continue doing what’s best for her.

JENELLE

Jenelle is still refusing to sign papers for her and Nathan’s mediation/custody agreement because he hasn’t proven he has the necessities to take care of their son, Kaiser, or provided her with his address. Her lawyer eventually convinces her that it would be in her best interest to have him sign, though, because if he’s found to have violated anything in the order, he will be held responsible. The papers allow Nathan to have Kaiser for the first, third and fourth weekends of every month.

Once the stress is over, Jenelle goes to Florida with her son, Jace, boyfriend, David, and David’s daughter, Marissa. This is the first time Jenelle has taken Jace away without her mom — his legal guardian — there.

While Jenelle and David are away, Kaiser stays with Nathan. Jenelle becomes livid, though, when it’s Nathan’s mom, not him, who’s sending her videos of the toddler while she’s away, especially since the mediation agreement says Kaiser must stay with Nathan while he’s in his care. Already, she wants to take things back to court.

KAILYN

Kailyn’s sons, Isaac and Lincoln, are stoked to find out Lincoln’s dad, Javi, is coming home from serving overseas in just 36 days. However, Kailyn still doesn’t know where she and her husband stand, and is worried about how the kids, especially Isaac, will react if things aren’t the same when Javi comes home. Isaac’s dad, Jo, and his wife, Vee, are also worried about how things will be once Javi is back.

Things are clearly NOT going well between Kailyn and Javi, and she even freaks out, refusing to answer the phone and talk to her husband on camera. Javi explains to his friend that he and Kailyn have officially decided to go their separate ways — they’ve already hired attorneys to draw an agreement up and he’s even found a new house of his own to move into when he returns. They promise to remain amicable, and she vows not to bash him and have a bitter breakup like she did with Jo. Mostly, she hopes Isaac still has a relationship with Javi even after the marriage is over.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of tonight’s episode of Teen Mom 2?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.