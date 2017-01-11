Andrew Garfield & Stephen Colbert Share Hot Kiss After Ryan Reynolds Globes Smooch

Image Courtesy of CBS/Courtesy of Twitter

We never thought we’d see a sexier kiss than the one Ryan Reynolds laid on Andrew Garfield at the 2017 Golden Globes on Jan. 8. But, it turns out we were wrong! Andrew totally steamed up the ‘Late Show’ when he gave an epic smooch to Stephen Colbert on Jan. 10!

Everyone who saw the broadcast of the 2017 Golden Globes on Jan. 8 knows that the highlight of the night was the super hot kiss that Ryan Reynolds, 40, and Andrew Garfield, 33, shared as Ryan Gosling, 36, went on stage to accept his award for best actor. So, of course, when Andrew came on to the Late Show on Jan. 10, we just knew host Stephen Colbert, 52, was going to get the story of that intimate moment. We just didn’t know that the pair would end up outdoing it!

“You were just nominated for a Golden Globe, you didn’t win. Sorry about that,” Stephen said to Andrew as they began their interview. “Thanks for bringing that up, though,” Andrew joked. “You also had one of the most memorable moments. You kind of stole focus, because you were sitting there with Ryan Reynolds and he was up against Ryan Gosling for the Golden Globe and this is what happened when Ryan Gosling won, this is what happened between you and Ryan Reynolds,” Stephen said, before cutting to a clip of the hilarious moment when Ryan and Andrew kissed!

While Ryan Gosling was winning, Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield were kissing. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/6yUIYoa8g4 — 9GAG (@9GAG) January 9, 2017

“What happened? What was the story there? What was going on there?” Stephen asked. “I just wanted Ryan to know that I loved him no matter whether he won or lost. I just, you know, it doesn’t matter, it’s how you play the game. He showed up he gave his all. It doesn’t change anything in my heart,” Andrew said. OMG, how adorable!

“And you’re very comfortable with kissing another man?” Stephen asked Andrew. “I mean I don’t even understand the question,” Andrew said laughing. “Me neither. Not everybody is. But I’m totally comfortable with it too. Just want you to know that at any point during this –” Stephen said, before being cut off by Andrew who leaned in and planted a big kiss right on his lips!

After that kiss, the two parted, trying to maintain their composure before going in for a second kiss! “What were we talking about,” Stephen said after they finally finished. Andrew then burst out laughing. “You’re a very gentle lover. I’ll start with that!” Stephen said, before going back into their interview. OMG, that moment may have been even better than the adorable reaction Andrew’s ex Emma Stone, 28, had when she saw the Golden Globes kiss. Everything about this running joke is just perfect!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Andrew and Stephen’s kiss? Was it funnier than Ryan and Andrew’s? Give us all your thoughts below!

