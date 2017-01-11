‘Slender Man’: Anissa Weier’s Parents Speak Out: ‘We Think About The Victim Every Day’

AP Images/Courtesy of HBO

So heartbreaking. The parents of the ‘Slender Man’ stabbing suspect, Anissa Weier, are still devastated about the attempted murder that took place in 2014. In a brand new interview, they revealed, ‘we think about the victim every day.’

Anissa Weier and Morgan Geyser, both 12 at the time, allegedly stabbed Payton Leutner, 12, in Wisconsin on May 31, 2014, in a ritual involving the fictional character, Slender Man. Even though it’s been over two years, Anissa’s parents Kristi Weier and Bill Weier are still overcome with grief for obvious reasons. “We do have eye contact and acknowledgement with the parents, but we have not given our condolences or asked, ‘How is Payton doing?’” Kristi told PEOPLE on Jan. 11, revealing how they’ve shared a courtroom with Payton’s parents at dozens of legal hearings. “We have kept our distance out of respect for them and what they’re going through.”

“We did not raise her to do this action,” Kristi added, “I cry practically every day since the incident.” Anissa’s father is equally as distraught by the whole ordeal, claiming he’s not yet come to peace with it. He told the publication, “I think about them every day of my life. As much as I would like to be able to talk to them about this, number one, how do you start that conversation? And number two, would it even be right?” Payton miraculously survived the vicious encounter. After being stabbed 19 times, she crawled to a bike path and a passerby called 911.

Anissa and Morgan were charged as adults with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. If found guilty, they face up to 65 years in prison. However, they’ve both pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. Looking ahead, a documentary called Beware the Slenderman will air on HBO on Jan. 23, and its central focus will be on the girls’ story. The trail is also expected to begin this summer and luckily, Payton has recovered and is now in high school.

