Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: She Loves How He ‘Treats Her Like A Queen’

Selena Gomez is getting the royal treatment from rumored new guy The Weeknd, according to a source who spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. The Weeknd is a sweetheart who’s making Selena feel like a total ‘queen’. Find out more about why Selena’s into him after the jump!

Fans freaked when pictures surfaced of Selena Gomez, 24, totally making out with The Weeknd, 26, outside of Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on January 10. Obviously! It’s a totally unexpected pairing, given that Selena hasn’t been linked to anyone in awhile, and the last person that The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) seriously dated was Bella Hadid, 20 — Selena’s good friend Gigi Hadid‘s sister.

“Selena has always been attracted to artists and vocalists because she finds guys like The Weeknd inspiring and relatable,” the source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She has a type of guy, and he is it! Selena and Abel share similar life issues and struggles too, so she really enjoys talking with him. Selena feels like that he’s a real gentlemen and she loves how he treats her like a queen when they are together.”

That’s really sweet! The pics of Selena and The Weeknd hanging out after their dinner date together are pretty adorable. They look inseparable! In one photo, Selena has her arms draped around him while he’s holding her close. Then, of course, there’s the pics of them making out. So crazy!

It seems like The Weeknd has admired Selena for awhile. The lyrics to his song “Party Monster” from his new album, Starboy, feature this line: “Angelina, lips like Angelina, Like Selena, ass shaped like Selena.” Okay, so this could be about the late singer, or he’s totally crushing on the “Good For You” girl!

