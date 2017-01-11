Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: She’s ‘Happy That The World’ Knows About New Romance

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s new romance has been the talk of the town since they were spotted getting hot and heavy at dinner together on Jan. 10. But were the singers really ready to go public with the romance? HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Selena was!

“Selena [Gomez] wanted to be seen with the The Weeknd because she is OK with the world knowing that she and Abel [Tesfaye] (The Weeknd’s legal name) are dating,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “That is why she agreed to go out to dinner with him in public. She is happy and doesn’t mind sharing that with the world. Abel makes her feel secure and Selena has nothing to hide.”

The 24-year-old “Hands To Myself” singer and 26-year-old “Starboy” singer were caught making out at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Jan. 10 to the shock of fans everywhere, as The Weeknd has only recently split from Bella Hadid, 20. Now, of course we’re happy for Selena if she feels comfortable going public with her fun new romance with Abel. But, seeing as one of her squad members is Gigi Hadid, 21, Bella’s sis, we really hope no bridges are about to be burnt.

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, The Weeknd is trying to take things slow with Selena, but she’s definitely super into him already. “Selena gets passionate about things real fast and that is exactly what she is doing with The Weeknd,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She finds him charming and is enamored by the person he is and the way he presents himself to her.” We find that completely adorable. We just don’t want anyone to get hurt here!

