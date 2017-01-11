Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: She Was ‘Super Happy’ During Romantic Date With New Beau

Ooh la la! Selena Gomez is on top of the world with her new honey The Weeknd, and she just can’t contain her happiness. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on what went down during their adorable dinner date.

This is a hot new couple we never saw coming! Selena Gomez, 24, is starting 2017 off with a new romance, having a PDA filled dinner with The Weeknd — real name Abel Tesfaye — at Santa Monica’s exclusive Giorgio Baldi restaurant Jan. 10. The pair stayed well past closing time as they just didn’t want the evening to end. “It was late last night, the restaurant was already closed. I was just getting home and parking my car and I saw Selena. My daughter is a huge fan so I recognized her right away,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She was smiling from ear to ear, she looked super happy. The guy had his arms wrapped around her, like he was keeping her warm. It was cold and wet out last night, they were cuddled up,” the eyewitness adds. Aww, “the guy” turned out to be Abel and these two make the most adorable couple.

Selly couldn’t contain her joy in photos of the pair leaving the Italian eatery, draping her arms over The Weeknd and planting tons of kisses on him. She hasn’t been this openly affectionate with a guy since her days with Justin Bieber, 22, so things must be going really well for the pair. After her exhausting 2016 that saw her go on a grueling North American tour followed by a lupus flare up that landed her in rehab for three months, she deserves a bright and happy 2017. It looks like she’s getting that with Abel’s tender love! Even during his long relationship with Bella Hadid, 20, he never showered her with this level of PDA, so they’re both totally feeling this new romance!

