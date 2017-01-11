REX/Shutterstock, FameFlyNet

Back on the grind! Scott Disick sweetly escorted Kim Kardashian to LAX on Jan. 11, joining the reality star on her first work trip to Dubai after her Paris robbery. She looked chic and casual, seeming to be in great spirits before jetting off! Click to watch.

Never fear, Scott Disick, 33, is here! Kim Kardashian, 36, was spotted at LAX with her sister’s beau and four security guards on Jan. 11, preparing for their 16 hour flight to Dubai. She’s scheduled to appear at a Masterclass on Jan. 13 with her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, marking her first work obligation and international trip since her frightening Paris robbery. The reality star’s event was originally set for Oct. 14, but she cancelled after the traumatic experience. Luckily, Kim appears to be in better spirits, rocking a lip ring and black track suit for her travels.

We’re guessing Kim’s mind is more at ease, especially after 16 people were arrested in relation to her robbery. It’s appearing to look more like an inside job as new details surface. The suspects were found in Paris and French suburbs and were detained by officials in the early hours of Jan. 9, a Paris prosecutor confirmed to CNN. They’re all between the ages of 23 and 73, and three of the suspects are reported to be women. Unfortunately, it will still be very hard to track down her $4 million ring and stolen goods, since they’ve already been gone for over three months.

It’s great to see Kim slowly emerging back into the spotlight and fans are loving every minute of it. She even made her triumphant return to social media on Jan. 3, sharing an adorable family photo of herself, Kanye West, 39, daughter North West, 3, and son Saint West, 1. As we previously reported, “Kim is off to an incredible start for 2017. She’s happier, healthier and getting back into the normal swing of things when it comes to her life,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Now, fans are ready to watch her slay the makeup game like never before!

