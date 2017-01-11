Where Was Sasha Obama?: The Real Reason She Missed President Obama’s Farewell Address

REX/Shutterstock

When President Barack delivered his moving farewell address Jan. 10 from Chicago, his youngest daughter Sasha was noticeably missing from the audience. Keep reading to find why the First Daughter had to take a pass on attending her father’s historic speech.

There was one huge mystery hanging over President Barack Obama‘s farewell address to the nation, and that was where was his youngest daughter Sasha Obama? The 15-year-old was noticeably absent from the front row alongside mom Michelle, 52, and sister Malia, 18, and for a while the Twittersphere was exploded with questions as to why she was missing out on the big night. Well, it turns out being the First Daughter doesn’t get you out of having to take big school tests, and she had to stay behind in Washington D.C. to study for a Jan. 11 exam, a White House official told CBS News.

It’s really a shame that she wasn’t there because President Obama, 55, gave such a heartfelt tribute to his two daughters. “Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion. You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.” It brought tears to Malia’s eyes as well as the President himself, and we hope Sasha was at least able to watch the speech from the White House so she could see her dad’s pride.

Malia was able to be there because she’s in a gap year between graduating from high school and starting her freshman year at Harvard. President Obama never mentioned Sasha’s absence, so everyone was wondering why she wasn’t at his last major event as our Commander-in-Chief. It’s so crazy to think that Sasha had to miss such an important occasion because of school studies, but we can’t fault her for taking her education seriously.

