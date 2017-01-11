Nicki Minaj: Ex Safaree Samuels Shading Her & Meek Mill In Epic Diss Track? Watch

Courtesy of Instagram

Uh oh! Since Nicki Minaj revealed her split from Meek Mill, reports have come out that Safaree Samuels is aiming to get his girl back. However, the new video for his song ‘Wanted’ with Josh K makes us think otherwise. Check it out for yourself, here!

Hmm. We heard that Safaree Samuels, 35, wanted his ex Nicki Minaj, 34, back now that she and Meek Mill, 29, are dunzo, but maybe that isn’t the case! A new music video for “Wanted” by Josh K featuring Safaree came out on Jan. 11, and his verse makes it pretty clear that he’s done with Nicki’s games.

“When you see me does it make you sick into your stomach?” he says. “Why you really focus on the dollars and the bags? Got it now, so you miss the love that we had. Sad, said you moved on but you mad! It’s evil. Did it twice, tired of the sequel. Fame and love, both of them lethal. Vindicated all across the board so we equal. Them games that you playing I don’t find amusing. You focused on love or you focused on proving?” Uh oh! The video even featured a Nicki lookalike in a blonde wig.

The song does sound pretty damning, especially since the video came out just a week after Nicki revealed she was single. However, we shouldn’t be too quick to judge. The song was actually first released in Nov. 2016, when Nicki and Meek were still completely together. Everything may have changed now that they’re apart! We’re just going to have to wait and see.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that the verse means Safaree is over Nicki? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.