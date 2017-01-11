Chris Brown Shares Pic Of Daughter Royalty & Tyga’s Son King Cairo Driving Mini Car

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

Be still, our hearts! Chris Brown treated fans to a precious snapshot on Jan. 11, showing his daughter Royalty cruising around with Tyga’s son King Cairo during a play date. The two seemed to have a total blast in their mini Porsche! See the pic.

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree! Chris Brown, 27, posted an adorable photo of his precious daughter Royalty, 2, driving around with Tyga‘s son King Cairo, 4, during a play date. In the candid photo shared Jan. 11, his little girl rocks a head full of bouncy curls, while T-Raww’s mini-me looks cute as can be with his braided ‘do. It’s hard to confirm when the throwback pic was taken, however it seems to be from Royalty’s second b-day party. The two were riding around in a mini Porsche, making it clear they both love lavish rides, just like their rapper dads!

We last saw Royalty on an ATV with Breezy and King Cairo back in May, so they’re clearly an adventurous bunch! It’s so cute how she’s embracing her sporty side and hanging with the boys. Royalty even enjoys playing Basketball with her dad, as seen by the adorable pics shared to his social media account in Oct. “She’s into the whole skateboard thing,” Nia Guzman, her mom, revealed to Latina magazine. “Royalty has her favorite little baby, but she likes the action figures and plays with cars. If she has a Barbie, she’s putting the Barbie on the Tonka truck.”

Meanwhile, King Cairo has been living it up to the fullest, recently heading to Mexico with Tyga and his longtime girlfriend Kylie Jenner. The group had a total blast, splashing around in an infinity pool, before sharing several heartwarming pics. Ky even took to social media with an epic video, showing herself feeding a parrot as Tyga and King Cairo cracked up watching. Now, fans can hardly wait for more epic play dates and sweet photo opportunities!

