Chris Brown & Rihanna: Why They Didn’t Talk At NYC Club Even Though He Looked ‘Cute’

REX/Shutterstock

Rihanna and Chris Brown were in the same building on Jan. 10. The two were partying separately at Up & Down in NYC and while she thought her ex looked ‘cute’ she didn’t attempt to speak to him. Read on for all the EXCLUSIVE details.

Rihanna, 28, is ever so classy! No doubt she had her eyes on Chris Brown, 27, when they ended up at the same club on Jan. 10, but instead of going over and catching up with her former boo she decided to be coy and play it safe. “She saw him, she made sure to get a few looks from across the way at him and thought he looked cute,” a source close to the Bajan beauty told HollywoodLife.com. “Her friends were pushing her to go and talk to him and say hello but he was with another girl and with his friends and she didn’t want to cause a crazy scene.”

That would have been a crazy scene indeed! But even though they didn’t talk to one another, they for sure were low key flirting. “She’s sure that he saw her too,” the source added. “She was feeling herself and looking damn good too and she knows how Chris is. But as far as trying to connect and say what’s up to one another, it just wasn’t the night.”

That’s just too bad. Chris would have totally been up for talking given that he’s doing a lot of that on social media promoting his upcoming fight with Soulja Boy 26. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the two tatted up rappers will put the gloves on and try knock each other out in a pay-per-view extravaganza. The fight is reportedly going down in Dubai but a date and time has yet to be announced.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rihanna and Chris will ever be together again?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.