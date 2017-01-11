Chris Brown & Rihanna Party At Same Nightclub In NYC: Awkward Run-In?

AKM-GSI

Ooh, get a load of this! Chris Brown and Rihanna were both spotted at Up & Down nightclub in New York, NY on Jan. 10, which begs the question — did they meet each other? Check out the pics right here and see for yourself!

Rihanna, 28, and Chris Brown, 27, are beyond over, and they’re not exactly friends. Take a look at the photos of them leaving Up & Down on the same night! How awkward would it be if they’d run into each other?!

Rihanna was stylin’ as usual in a green python print jacket paired with a pink hoodie and capri sweatpants, plus a mini Louis Vuitton backpack. She switched up her athleisure look by wearing white stilettos with metal heels; despite the freezing weather, the Work singer was basically in sandals, allowing her ankle tattoos to be on full display. Only RiRi!

Meanwhile, Chris was casual in a camouflage jacket, black t-shirt and jeans. Here’s the interesting part, though — he was holding hands with his girlfriend Krista Santiago, who was in a mint green hoodie, as they left the hotspot! They looked very cozy together as they smiled for the paps. If the pair met Rihanna in the club, we can bet that it was super weird!

As we previously told you, Chris’ ongoing feud with Soulja Boy is beginning to involve Rihanna, as Soulja declared on Jan. 8: “I’m doing it for Rihanna. That was f*cked up how he beat her ass like that smh…After I knock Chris Brown out I’m going to crank that Soulja Boy and super man in the ring on his stupid ass.” Yikes! Chris has yet to respond, but he seemed fairly unbothered by the whole thing as he partied the night away at Up & Down!

