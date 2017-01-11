President Obama Blasts Donald Trump’s Cabinet Picks: ‘Science & Reason Matter’

REX/Shutterstock

Take that! In his farewell speech to the nation Jan. 10, President Obama totally shaded PEOTUS Donald Trump and his cabinet picks who choose to ignore scientific facts and deny climate change. We’ve got his classy disses, right here!

President Barack Obama, 55, took a great big swing at President-Elect Donald Trump, 70, and his EPA chief pick Scott Pruitt, 48, in his farewell address for disavowing climate change. He’s done so much during his administration to help curb greenhouse gasses and make the planet a healthier place. Sadly, Donald has referred to climate change as a “Chinese hoax.”

“Take the challenge of climate change. In just eight years, we’ve halved our dependence on foreign oil, doubled our renewable energy, and led the world to an agreement that has the promise to save this planet. But without bolder action, our children won’t have time to debate the existence of climate change; they’ll be busy dealing with its effects: environmental disasters, economic disruptions, and waves of climate refugees seeking sanctuary,” Obama direly warned.

"Without some common baseline of facts…we'll make common ground and compromise impossible." —@POTUS #ObamaFarewell https://t.co/W6vqbVEiQs — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 11, 2017

Unfortunately all of Obama’s hard work and effort towards helping the environment will come to a screeching halt as soon as Donald and Scott take over. The former OK Attorney General was picked for being a prominent climate change denier and one of the harshest critics of the agency he’ll likely soon preside over. Incoming Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York has already said that Scott “will have to answer many tough questions,” in confirmation hearings and that, “his reluctance to accept the facts or science on climate change couldn’t make him any more out of touch with the American people — and with reality.”

President Obama also sadly had to remind us how SCIENCE MATTERS which is such a scary thing to have to say in 2017. “Without a willingness to admit new information, and concede that your opponent is making a fair point, and that science and reason matter, we’ll keep talking past each other, making common ground and compromise impossible,” he noted in his speech.

Donald proved that he’s choosing to ignore scientific facts when he met with anti-childhood vaccination proponent Robert Kennedy Jr. Jan, 10 about “exploring the possibility of forming a commission on autism.” Science has proven there is NO link between vaccinations and autism, but Donald is still embracing the fringe and ignoring facts.

