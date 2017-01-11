How Oprah Lost Over 42 Pounds Having Wine With Dinner Every Night

REX/Shutterstock

Dieting can be hard, but Oprah has found a balance that works for her. She’s lost 42.5 pounds the healthy way, without giving up bread, chips or wine! Get her exact eating plan below!

Oprah has found true love in Weight Watchers. The balanced plan (named the best diet for weight loss) allows you a little bit of everything — foods have point values that encourage you to eat healthier, but allow you treats like pretzels, chips, bread and wine.

Fruits and veggies are zero points. Points are calculated based on the sugar, saturated fat, calories and protein in each item.

Oprah is allowed 30 SmartPoints with Weight Watchers, and balances her diet with 10,000 steps a day. “I will probably be counting points for the rest of my life,” she told People magazine in an interview that ran in their January 23 issue. “Life itself feels sharper. I have more energy to give to the things that really matter.”

After 17 months, Oprah has lost 42.5 pounds. “This has been the easiest process that I’ve ever experienced. At no time during meals do I deprive myself.”

Oprah has dropped from a size 16 to a size 12. She told People, “I play with those points like a game. Listen, I have had 12 points of wine [three glasses] and one shrimp [plus vegetables] for dinner. That was a really good dinner.”

She balances lean protein and veggies with other faves like mango margaritas and bread! “Many times in the past, I felt completely out of control. My public struggle with weight has always embarrassed me because it felt off principle.”

Here’s what she eats in a day:

Water – “I have to force myself to drink water. I’m not as good as I should be. I never make it to eight glasses. I mostly do four to six.” 0 points.

Breakfast – “This sandwich is called the Usual. [It’s toast with avocado, sliced turkey, tomato and an egg.] I do an egg, toast, because I love bread, and maybe an eight of an avocado. Instead of coffee, chai tea.” Oprah has her own Chai tea collection at Teavana. 6-7 points.

Lunch – “I love soup. I have it every day. And salad with lots of zero-point greens and one teaspoon of oil.” Tomato soup and Tuscan kale and apple salad. 6-7 points.

Snack – “I leave room for a hard pretzel, popcorn or potato chips. I can have 11 chips. Anything that goes crunch.” 3 points.

Dinner – Miso-glazed cod with sesame green beans. “I usually have some kind of wine or cocktail. I’ll do a fish, vegetables and a starch.” 13-15 points.



