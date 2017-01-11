‘Once Upon A Time’ Season 7: ABC Chief Teases The Show’s Future

Oncers, listen up! Will there be a ‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7? ABC chief Channing Dungey revealed what’s to come in an all-new interview, including if the entire cast will be back, hitting the ‘reset button’ on the series, and more. Get the scoop!

“They came in and sat with us recently to talk about what their ideas would be for a season 7 and we’re in conversations about that right now,” Channing Dungey told Entertainment Weekly during the Television Critics Association’s press tour. “But I think this is absolutely a show that is beloved to us and if and when we decide to end it, we want to do it the right way and really give the fans the ending that they deserve. But I will say that Eddy and Adam have some really good ideas for future seasons.”

A seventh season of the beloved series would be a “springboard in a new direction from a narrative standpoint.” Channing was quick to add, “Which doesn’t necessarily mean that we’re not bringing cast back, it’s just how do you kind of hit the reset button in a way that gives you opportunity to expand the stories that we’re telling?”

In regards to a reset, does this mean some of the cast won’t be returning in season 7? “Whenever there’s change, there’s always transition,” she said. “It’s just too hard to really say more of anything. Until they really get their pitch finalized, it’s hard to really be more specific.”

Season 6 of Once Upon A Time will return for new episodes on March 5 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

HollywoodLifers, do you want there to be a Once Upon A Time season 7? Do you think the show should end with season 7? Let us know!