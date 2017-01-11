Ohio Parents Arrested After Daughter, 5, Is Found Dead & Brutally Beaten In Restaurant

Courtesy of Stark County Sheriff/WKYC

Wow — this is absolutely horrific. The parents of 5-year-old Ashley Zhao have been taken into custody and charged with her murder after their daughter’s body was found ‘concealed’ in their family restaurant! The parents had originally reported their little girl as missing, but just 24 hours later, authorities uncovered her body, which had reportedly been viciously beaten.

Ashley Zhao, 5, was reported missing by her parents on Jan. 9 from a Jackson Township restaurant in Ohio, her family’s restaurant called Ang’s Asian Cuisine. However, just 24 hours after she had reportedly been last seen alive, her body was later discovered inside the restaurant. It was described as “deceased and concealed,” according to CBS News. SO sad.

BREAKING: Parents of 5-year-old Ashley Zhao being held in Stark County Jail, police say. Mom charged with murder. pic.twitter.com/YimwgY4dVe — Sara Goldenberg (@SaraGoldenberg) January 11, 2017

We can see investigators in the top right corner windows of the apartment complex. This is where the Zhao family lives. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/t6UAfAcdAu — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) January 11, 2017

A police report from the Jackson Township police reported that the 5-year-old’s mother, Ming Ming Chen, murdered her own daughter by striking Ashley’s head “several times with her right fist.” The injuries the child sustain resulted in her tragic death. But while Ming Ming allegedly did the killing, Ashley’s father, Liang Zhao, helped cover it up. Once Ashley was hit, Liang reportedly saw that his little girl had “green fluid coming from her mouth.”

It was then Liang apparently took her into the restaurant bathroom, washed her face, and noticed she had stopped breathing. He reportedly ended up performing CPR on her, but was unsuccessful. Ashley’s horrific death occurred at around 9:15 on the morning of Jan. 9. Liang and Ming Ming had originally told the police though that they had last seen their daughter in a back room of their restaurant at 4:30 p.m.

Ashley’s parents were immediately arrested on the evening of Jan. 10 once their child’s body was discovered. The mother has been charged with murder and felonious assault while the father has been charged with complicity in the case. In addition to arresting Ming Ming and Liang, authorities began a search at the Zhao family apartment once the two were in custody. “I’ve never spoke to them, I’ve just seen her in passing,” neighbor Treva Rohr said, according to Cleveland 19 News. “It was sad, very very sad.”

