Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, & ‘Big Little Lies’ Cast Stun On ‘ELLE’ Covers

Courtesy of Alexi Lubomirski for ELLE

We are freaking out over the ‘ELLE’ February Women In TV Issue because it stars the entire cast of the highly anticipated new HBO miniseries, ‘Big Little Lies.’ Some of our favorite ladies like Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon grace the covers and they’re flawless! What do you guys think of the issue?

Four of our favorite ladies in Hollywood just graced ELLE’s February Women In TV Issue and it’s the entire cast of the highly anticipated new HBO miniseries, Big Little Lies, which was our all-time favorite book! The covers feature all four stars in the show — the two executive producers, Nicole Kidman, 49, and Reese Witherspoon, 40, as well as fellow actresses, Shailene Woodley, 25, and Zoë Kravitz, 28.

We have been obsessed with ‘Big Little Lies,’ ever since Liane Moriarty published the book in 2014. It’s full of drama, laughs, thrillers, and so much more, which is why we love the fact that it’s now a TV show. We couldn’t think of a more perfect cast and all four of these ladies look stunning on their covers.

Aside from the ladies having a ton to say in the mag, they all looked so chic in their outfits styled by Samira Nasr. Reese rocked a Lanvin dress with a Morgan Lane bra, and David Yurman and Marc Alary rings, Zoë rocked a Dior bra and dress with Repossi ear cuffs, Shailene opted for a Fendi top and trousers, and Nicole bared her shoulders in a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello top with jeans from the same designer.

All of these women are so smart and interesting, but there was one thing Reese said about changing beauty standards that just stuck with us. “Costumes, fashion, it’s all an expression of self, and the more you push the boundaries— the more that people work at creating alternative ideas—the more it changes people’s ideas of beauty. I love that people are going, Yeah, I love a hundred different kinds of beauty; it’s not all the tall, skinny supermodel. Around the world, we have to find the beauty. Now more than ever, we’re looking.” How amazing is she?!

What do you guys think of these fabulous covers — do you love them as much as we do? We can’t wait to watch the show and pick up the February issue on newsstands nationwide January 17!

