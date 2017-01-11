FameFlyNet

Dimitri’s mom has got it going on! Mila Kunis stepped out wearing extra-tight skinny jeans just two months after giving birth to her second child. And guess what? The ‘Bad Moms’ star looked incredible! Click through to see the pics of Mila in her post-baby jeans!

Mila Kunis, 33, only has son Dimitri Kutcher two months ago, but she’s already looking like a million bucks again. The actress stepped out in Los Angeles on January 11 with daughter Wyatt Kutcher, 2, in tow, showing off her enviable figure in a pair of painted-on skinny jeans. How on earth did she get that body back so quickly after pregnancy? CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS OF MILA

For just running errands, Mila looks like a total doll. Wearing no makeup and with her hair slightly undone, she’s ready to face the day with a toddler by her side, and a newborn at home. While she’s wearing a baggy sweater, her jeans are practically glued to her legs; you can tell that she’s lost some major weight since giving birth. Good for her! She was such a cute pregnant lady and had adorable maternity style. She was obviously going to look amazing after the baby arrived, too!

Though Mila and husband Ashton Kutcher, 38, only welcomed baby Dimitri on November 30, the couple is reportedly eager to start working on baby number three. They want a big family, according to a source who spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, and they’re hoping that happens sooner rather than later! Another Kunis-Kutcher kid would be an absolutely wonderful addition to their little family.

HollywoodLifers, are you amazed that Mila lost her baby weight this quickly? Tell us what you think in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.