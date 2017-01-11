Meek Mill Slips On Ice & Takes A Nasty Fall Down Flight Of Stairs — Is He Okay?

Ouch! Meek Mill takes a tumble down some icy stairs at his mom’s house and the video is super cringeworthy.

That has got to hurt! Meek Mill, 29, posted a video of himself as he took a major spill outside his mom’s house. The rapper started going down the stairs and slipped on some ice before he fell into the snow covered bushes at the bottom of the steps. Yikes! Beware of ice in the wintery weather!

Meek did not let his loss of footing get him down. “Leaving out my mom house was tragic for me,” he captioned his video. Meek made his embarrassing moment into an inspirational one. “U fall get right back upppp,” he said and even managed to have a sense of humor about it. “I ran I thought a ghost pushed me! I might sue yeezy.” Look out Kanye!

Props to Meek for laughing off his icy fall and he even posted a follow-up video that showed him running back up the steps into his mom’s house. You go, Meek! He certainly had had a bit of a rough go lately. The rapper is single after his relationship with Nicki Minaj, 34, sadly ended back in December.

😂😂😂😂😂😂 timeout A video posted by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Jan 10, 2017 at 3:46pm PST

Nicki confirmed the break-up in the New Year when she tweeted, “To confirm, yes I am single, focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year.” Meanwhile, Meek has been getting out in search of “thots” and saying he “needs love.”

