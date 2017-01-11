Courtesy of Instagram

Age is nothing more than a number! Even at 46, Mary J. Blige looks absolutely stunning in a tiny bikini! The R&B singer flaunted major cleavage and her incredibly toned body on the beach during her birthday vacation. We’ve got the stunning pic, here!

It’s her birthday and she’ll rock a yellow bikini if she wants to. Today (Jan. 11) marks the day Mary J. Blige turns 46, but you’d swear she just turned 30 based on her drop dead gorgeous looks. Instead of bundling up in coats and scarves on her birthday, the singer treated herself to a sunny beach with cloudless skies. Mary posted a sizzling picture to Instagram that’s giving all of us serious #BodyGoals. Her cleavage is on point, and her toned tummy is something to die for! Not to mention, her hair and bright bikini totally compliment each other.

Mary’s banging body isn’t the only thing keeping her young! She dances like a 21-year old who just hit the club for the first time (in a good way!). Mary showed off her amazing dance moves with good friend Diddy in Aug., around the same time they were both going through rough breakups. Laughter and dancing might be the best breakup remedies! The rapper had ended things with Ciara and Mary reportedly filed for divorce from her hubby of 12 years, Martin “Kendu” Isaacs.

The “Family Affair” hitmaker married Martin in 2003 and they do not have any kids together. But then, around July, something bad happened in their romance. Reports at the time claimed it was Mary who wanted out, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their sudden split. The super private duo remained pretty tight-lipped about their fallout, so we’re not entirely sure what went wrong. Regardless, Mary is looking hotter than ever and should have NO problem snagging a new man if she wants to!

HollywoodLifers, how stunning does Mary look on her 46th birthday?

