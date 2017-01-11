Malia Obama Rocks Chic Black & White Dress At President’s Farewell Address

REX/Shutterstock

There wasn’t a dry eye in the room at the President’s farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago on Jan. 10th. While the evening was all about the president, it was Malia Obama that stole the show! She opted for a chic black & white dress & she looked gorgeous. What did you think of her look?

Malia Obama, 18, looked absolutely stunning at President Barack Obama’s farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago on Jan. 10th. It was such a sad night for the country, as we’re not quite ready to say goodbye to Obama, but that didn’t stop Malia from looking stylish.

It’s a good thing Malia has FLOTUS Michelle Obama, 52, as a mother, because she is one of the most stylish ladies in the world and Malia takes after her. Considering the farewell address was such a sad night, both Obama ladies opted to go with somber outfits. Michelle opted to wear a dark navy blue lace, custom Jason Wu Spring 2017 midi dress which was completely sheer and featured a tight bodice with a flowy, pleated skirt. She topped her look off with simple pointy-toed pumps.

While we loved Michelle’s floral lace dress, it was Malia, in a Cinq à Sept Seraphina Color Block Dress, that stole the show. Her black dress featured a curvy fit-and-flare silhouette and white blouson sleeves that were flowy and feminine. The mini dress hugged her petite frame perfectly and she opted to accessorize with a thin black choker necklace, a pair of semi-sheer black tights, and a cute little pair of black leather booties.

We are obsessed with Malia’s black and white frock and it was such an appropriate dress for the occasion. We are going to miss all of the Obama ladies’ style and it’s so sad to say goodbye! What did you guys think of Malia’s dress — did you love it as much as we did?

