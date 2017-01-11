Malia Obama Sobs During Dad’s Farewell Speech & The Internet Can’t Handle It: Watch

Courtesy of Twitter

We feel you, Malia Obama! President Obama’s daughter was brought to tears while he gave his farewell speech on Jan. 10, and the Internet was sobbing right along with her. Watch her sweet reaction to her dad’s words and see how supporters responded on Twitter right here!

President Barack Obama spent most of his farewell speech reminiscing on his time as the leader of our country and discussing the transition of power to come, but he, of course, had to take a few moments to recognize those who matter most to him. That obviously included his wife, Michelle Obama, but also his two daughters, Malia, 18, and Sasha Obama, 15.

Cameras cut to the 18-year-old as the POTUS was gushing about her and her sister, and she could be seen wiping away a tear from her eye with a tissue and leaning into her gorgeous mother for support. “Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, you are kind and you are thoughtful and you are full of passion,” President Obama said. “You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I have done in my life, I am most proud to be your dad.” She was also seen crying when her dad raved about Michelle.

Malia crying during her father's speech yesterday was me. — Chasseur Fou (@MaxxAsari) January 11, 2017

Barack crying, Malia crying, Jill crying, I'm crying, you're crying, …we're all feeling emotional 😭😭 #ObamaFarewell — Sounds like Oleander (@pandaNOLIum) January 11, 2017

@BarackObama we love you guys. You had me crying too. Seeing Malia crying broke me down. We are missing the first family already. — William Sandidge (@WilliamSandidge) January 11, 2017

When Malia was crying, I started crying 😭😭😭 — february 5th 🔞 (@MiYeAmanda) January 11, 2017

While Malia was front and center at the event, her sister was noticeably missing — but there’s a good explanation! The farewell convention went down in Chicago, and Sasha was back at school in Washington D.C., studying hard. Since Malia is currently in a gap year between high school and starting at Harvard, she had a much freer schedule and was able to attend.

President Obama will hold his title for nine more days, until Donald Trump, 70, is officially inaugurated on Jan. 20.

