Miley Cyrus definitely seems to have the approval of Liam Hemsworth’s parents! The couple proved their relationship is going strong by hitting up Soho House in Malibu on Jan. 10 with Craig and Leonie Hemsworth, and as always, looked totally adorable together. Relationship goals for SURE!

It’s hard to believe that this is the same Miley Cyrus, 24, and Liam Hemsworth, 26, who refused to confirm their relationship for months at the beginning of 2016! Now, the two don’t even try to avoid photographers when they’re out together, and they were snapped once again on a double date night with his parents Jan. 10.

In the pics, Liam is sporting some MAJOR scruff, and even though he’s wearing a ski cap, you can tell his hair is much longer than usual underneath. He doesn’t have any upcoming movies that we know about, so maybe he’s really just going for a new look IRL!? Meanwhile, Miley is as eccentric as ever in the shots, with a bright pink scar wrapped around her neck and colorful glasses placed atop her head. Although the two weren’t caught in the midst of any PDA on camera, they still looked so adorable together always!

Unfortunately, the photos don’t give us a glimpse of their left hands — after all, we’ve been on the lookout for wedding bands ever since reports broke that they got married over the winter holidays! There’s been no confirmation that these secret nuptials actually went down, but we certainly wouldn’t put it past them.

When Miley and Liam reunited about a year ago, they seemed to do everything they could to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, but these days, they’ve been flaunting their love more than ever. They shared TONS of cuddly PDA pics over Christmas, and even uploaded a photo of their New Year’s kiss to Instagram. We love this side of them!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Miley and Liam’s relationship will last this time?

