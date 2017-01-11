Lea Michele Announces First Tour With Intimate Shows & New Music: See Dates

Courtesy of Instagram

Lea Michele surprised her fans in a MAJOR way on Jan. 11, by announcing her very first tour! The ‘Glee’ star revealed that she’ll be performing new music from her upcoming album at intimate shows in Los Angeles and New York. Find out the dates here!

Lea Michele, 30, is ready to take her talents to the stage! The Scream Queens star announced her very FIRST tour on Jan. 11, revealing that she’ll be performing hot new music at intimate shows in select cities. She’s set to make an appearance at The Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles on Jan. 23, The Appel Theater in New York on Jan. 26 and Broad Theater in LA on Jan. 30. Lea shared even more exciting news via Instagram, writing, “My incredible fans have always been there for me. You inspire me. You’ve stood by me, cheered me on and lifted me up. When preparing for his upcoming album I wanted you all to know how important you are to me. These shows are a sneak peek into my upcoming album, as well as songs from Louder and maybe.. even a little Glee.”

Lea continued, “I wanted to share these intimate evenings in two places.. My current home, LA and my real home NYC with you.. Head to my website for all the info on how you can get tickets and your chance to gain special pre-sale access to tickets before the general public tickets are on sale.” It’s clear she’s already making the most of 2017! The Glee actress first teased fans about her sophomore album on Jan. 4, revealing that she was pursuing more of her musical aspirations.

Lea released her first album Louder in 2014, so fans have been patiently waiting to check out her evolved sound and style! We knew it was going to be an exhilarating time for her, especially after she kicked off the new year with a nude selfie. Clearly, she’s been living it up to the fullest, while preparing for her tour dates. Lea also recently attended the 2017 Golden Globes on Jan. 8, taking an epic selfie with other A-list stars like Nina Dobrev, Sophie Bush and Leighton Meester.

HollywoodLifers, are YOU excited about Lea's big tour news?

