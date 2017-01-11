Click to Skip Ad
Kylie Jenner Slammed By Fans Over Photoshop Fail: There’s A ‘Nipple’ On Her Knee

Wed, January 11, 2017 5:11pm EST by Lauren Cox 1 Comment
Image Courtesy of Instagram
Unfortunately for Kylie Jenner, her latest photoshop fail makes it look like she has a little something growing on her knee. A nipple? A wart? Click inside to see what fans are saying it is!

Kylie Jenner, 19, did not inspect this photo well enough before letting her boyfriend, Tyga, 27, share it online. Fans quickly noticed that if you look closely, it appears as if something small is attached to Kylie’s right knee. Given the placement of her leg and the background (which is just Tyga’s blue shorts), it’s unclear if this was just a mirage or innocent mistake — but whatever is on Kylie’s knee definitely looks like a nipple, and fans think it’s kind of hilarious!

One user commented on Tyga’s picture saying, “wtf that nipple on your knees.” Another wrote, “What is protruding from her knee that looks like a nipple.”

Some users were extra clever with their theories, like this comment: “But that knee doh. she carried a bed bug all the from calabas lmaoo.” Eek!

Despite the funny comments, some of Tyga and Kylie’s fans quickly came to her defense. One user asked the others to “leave her alone,” while another added “nobodys perfect.” So true, folks.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think is on Kylie’s knee? Do you think it’s just an innocent mistake or that she actually has something there? Comment below!

