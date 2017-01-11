Kylie Jenner Rocks Shimmering Smokey Eye & Glossy Waves At Image Maker Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner brought her signature beauty look to the ‘Marie Claire’ Image Maker Awards on Jan. 11. The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star sported glittery smokey eye makeup and a matte nude lip with her dark hair worn loose. Click ahead for all the details on her latest look.

It’s been a week full of glam moments from Kylie Jenner, 19. After starting things off with the Golden Globes after parties on Jan. 8, Kylie rocked another over-the-top look a few days later at Marie Claire magazine’s Image Maker Awards.

Attending the event with Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing, who was one of the evening’s honorees, Kylie wore a purple creation from the designer that featured cut-out detailing and tassels all over the bodice and skirt.

Though we know Kylie loves a good top knot, for the Image Maker Awards, Tokyo Stylez gave her a softer look that was styled completely down. Parting her dark hair off to the side, Tokyo curled Kylie’s hair into loose waves and added plenty of shine throughout the lengths for a healthy, glossy finish.

For her makeup, Ariel Tejada kept it classic Kylie by giving the social media star her usual contoured and highlighted skin before adding a neutral smokey eye. Using shimmering eyeshadows that might just be from her The Royal Peach Palette (which is officially available Jan. 12), Ariel completed the look with a matte nude lip.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kylie's latest look?

