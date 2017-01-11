Kylie Jenner Rocks 2 Sexy Dresses In 1 Night For Image Maker Awards

REX/Shutterstock/SplashNews

Kylie Jenner showed off two totally different looks that were beyond sexy as she managed to strategically show some skin, flaunting her midriff and thighs in her purple ensemble before going braless beneath a plunging white dress. Which look did you like better? VOTE.

No rest for the glam! Fresh off her appearance at a slew of Golden Globe parties alongside her sister, Kylie Jenner, 19, managed to show off two more amazing looks, all in the same night! The stylish teen was on hand for Marie Claire‘s Image Maker Awards in LA on Jan. 10, where she first wowed us on the red carpet in a purple ensemble that featured ruffles and cutouts, staying true to Kylie’s sexy style. I love the way she switched it up because I would’ve been a bit bored if she opted for yet another embellished plunging number — leave it to Kylie to always keep us guessing.

That’s just what she did in her vibrant purple look! Although it appears to be a crop top and matching skirt, it’s actually one dress that features strategic sheer cutouts, which put her toned midriff and thighs on display. The frock, from the Balmain Resort 2017 collection, includes purple ruffles and sheer panels, making it vibrant, sexy, and fun. It is safe to say the ruffled trend isn’t going anywhere next season!



The next time the star stepped out following the awards, she traded her frilly frock for a sleek and sexy number as she donned a white satin shirtdress Halston Heritage gown. I loved the way the dress had such a vintage vibe, recalling the iconic fashion house’s aesthetic from the 70s — it was incredibly chic!

Not only did Kylie totally switch up her look, but she managed to do so in totally different dresses — and we can’t wait to see what else she rocks in 2017!

Do you agree? Which look did you prefer on Kylie?

