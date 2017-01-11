Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons: ‘Fargo’ Costars Engaged After Just Months Of Dating

REX/Shutterstock

Congratulations are in order for Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons! The ‘Fargo’ costars reportedly got engaged over Golden Globes weekend and we could not be happier for them!

Kirsten Dunst, 34, and Jesse Plemons, 28, weren’t together when they co-starred on Fargo, but these days, they’re happier than ever — and they even got engaged this past weekend, according to Page Six. The two have been together for less than a year, but have reportedly already taken their relationship to the next level. Congrats!

After ending her four-year relationship with Garett Hedlund, 32, last April, Kirsten was first spotted out with Jesse at the end of May. The duo was seen on a stroll in California, and then cameras even caught them kissing behind a fence! The outing came months after they played a married couple on the second season of Fargo in 2015, so they must have reconnected at some point after her breakup.

Since then, the two have been pretty private about their relationship, but they were seen packing on the PDA at a post-Emmys party in September, and have been photographed out together on several occasions. Further details about their reported engagement have not been revealed, but we can bet it was probably pretty romantic!

Kirsten and Jesse were both nominated for Emmy Awards for their role on Fargo, while she also scored a nomination for a Golden Globe, in 2016. Unfortunately, neither of them were named winners, but they’ve clearly gotten something even more important out of their time on the show, right? HollywoodLife.com has reached out to reps for confirmation of the pair’s engagement, but we have not heard back.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kirsten and Jesse getting engaged? Did you expect them to do so so soon?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.