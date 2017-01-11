Kim Kardashian: All Of Her Adorable Family Photos Since Making Social Media Comeback

Courtesy of ELI RUSSELL LINNETZ/Instagram

Since announcing her triumphant return to social media earlier this month with a sweet family portrait, Kim Kardashian has posted many intimate shots of herself with her kids & hubby Kanye West. From never-before seen pics of baby Saint to a pic of Kanye checking out Kim’s rear, fans are finally seeing a whole new side of Kim! Check out all the sweet family photos here.

Kim Kardashian, 36, is back on Instagram since her October Paris robbery attack — but she’s using the social media site like never before. Rejoining the photo-sharing community on Jan. 3 by posting a precious family snapshot featuring herself, husband Kanye West, 39, and kids Saint, 1, and North West, 3, Kim has continued on that same path, posting only images of her and her immediate family.

The meaning behind these simplistic yet adorable pics? They’re apparently part of a new photo series by Kanye’s creative director Eli Russell Linnetz, according to Us Weekly. “Kim is obsessed,” an insider told the publication. “She loves the way they look.” But while Kim may love the vibes of her new Insta grid, some fans seem to think she’s trying way too hard!

After all, in nearly all of the photos, the famous family appears to be hanging out in uncharacteristically simple settings — such as vast empty rooms with minimal furniture. social media users have even accused the Kardashian-Wests of TRYING to look “poor” because of Kim’s interesting new motif.

“Does anyone else think she’s trying to redeem herself?” one user commented on a photo of Kanye holding their son. “Spends years flaunting herself and her wealth but all of a sudden it looks like she’s living in a shack and it’s all about kids. Trying too hard to make people think she’s living a simpler life.”

Another commenter wrote, “So [you’re] using a filter to make you photos look grainy and you all are wearing $700 sweat pants and we’re supposed to think you’re all of a sudden down to earth?? So stupid!” Nonetheless though, the photos ARE pretty adorable — especially the ones featuring Saint and Nori. Our favorite one so far being when North appears to be helping her baby brother while they’re playing on the floor together. We’re excited to find out what else Kim has in store for us!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Kim has been posting so much about her family? Or are you happy that her priorities seemed to have shifted?

