Kim Kardashian’s Robbery Suspects Linked To Belgium’s ‘Black Market’ Diamond Trade

This is crazy! A new report claims that Kim Kardashian’s robbery suspects have ties to the Belgian black market diamond trade! Does that mean that authorities now know where to find her massive engagement ring? Find out, right here!

Absolutely wild. TMZ is reporting that the suspects in Kim Kardashian’s robbery have connections to the black market diamond trade in Belgium (yes, this is a real thing and not the plot to a thriller movie).

Sources that know about the black market tell the outlet that the way it works is that there’s a legit diamond district in the city of Antwerp, but on the outskirts of that area there are shadier shops that do illegal dealings. That’s most likely where Kim’s token of love from Kanye West (and the rest of her jewels) ended up.

Now that we have some idea of where Kim’s bling went, does that mean that she’ll soon have her massive engagement ring back on her finger? Don’t count on it! Authorities tell TMZ that they’re investigating still, but since it’s been a whopping three months since the jewels were taken, there’s little chance they will still be hanging around the same place. This is the black market after all, things tend to disappear for good.

At least Kimmy still had her original engagement ring to fall back on. You may remember that not long before Kim’s robbery, Kanye had gotten her a NEW engagement ring that was even bigger than the already-huge first ring. Though the second is technically worth more money, we’re sure the first is more sentimental to the reality star. She’s been seen wearing it out since the robbery.

HollywoodLifers, do you think there’s any chance in hell that Kim might get her engagement ring back if it was sold to the black market? Let us know!

