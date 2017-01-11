Kim Kardashian’s $4 Million Stolen Ring Is ‘Long Gone’: She’ll Probably Never See It Again

Kim Kardashian better have enjoyed wearing that huge diamond ring as much as possible, because she’s never going to get it back. Even after authorities detained more than a dozen suspects allegedly involved in Kim’s Paris robbery, her ring is probably gone forever.

If getting robbed at gunpoint wasn’t bad enough, now Kim Kardashian, 36, has to deal with the sobering reality that she’ll likely never recover her $4 million dollar diamond ring. There is little to no chance that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star will be reunited with her stolen goods, sources close to the investigation tell TMZ.

Why? Well, a diamond the size of Kim’s are “immediately shipped off” to the diamond district in Antwerp, Belgium, where they “quickly disappear.” Damn. Kim has been made aware of this heartbreaking news, as TMZ claims her legal team has been briefed that the ring is gone, baby, gone.

There was an initial glimmer of hope that Kim may get that massive rock back. 17 individuals were brought in for questioning over the Oct. 3, 2016 robbery and two of them were reportedly “involved in the diamond trade.” Though the Parisian authorities failed to turn up any of the $5.6 million dollars worth of stolen jewelry after searching the two suspects’ homes, they thought the two men would somehow clue them in where the ring went.

Perhaps Kim is ready to accept the multi-million dollar loss? Though she was “very relieved” that there were arrests made over the horrifying robbery, she’s ready to put the whole incident in her rear-view mirror. “Kim seriously doesn’t want to relive that nightmare,” a source close to Kim EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, and the last thing she wants to do right now is face her attackers in court.

Sadly, Kim was forced to deal with another robbery when the family’s DASH store in Melrose was burglarized on Jan. 9. A “female black adult in her 30s” allegedly stole more than a thousand dollars worth of merchandise. The West Hollywood Sheriff’s department is still investigating this incident, but thankfully, no one was hurt in this latest crime to affect the Kardashian family.

