Kendra Wilkinson Almost Comes To Blows With Passenger During Tequila Fueled Fight: Watch

Kendra Wilkinson was ready to throw fists with a fellow passenger on an airplane, Jan. 10, and the details are insane! When Kendra and a friend became a ‘little drunk’ after ripping shots of tequila on the plane, another woman nearby was NOT having the noise they were creating. Watch the explosive video here!

Note to self: Don’t mess with Kendra Wilkinson, 31, especially after she’s had a few shots of tequila! The television personality was on a flight from Vegas to LA, Jan. 10, when she and another woman almost got into a physical fight with a fellow passenger who didn’t favor their “drunk” behavior. Watch Kendra explain what happened, RIGHT HERE, in footage obtained by TMZ.

“I almost got into a fight with this woman on the plane,” Kendra explained to the paparazzi. “I was coming back from Vegas. It’s a 45-minute flight and we’re a little drunk. We are — me and this girl [who was sitting in front of her],” Kendra continued. “This woman who is a prude f–king b—h goes, ‘We can hear you loud enough.'” YIKES!

Kendra explained how she and the girl were having fun and having “some drinks on the plane” when a passenger in back of her “was jealous as f–k that she couldn’t party with us.” Oh snap…

However, the angry passenger, “didn’t say anything the whole flight home,” Kendra admitted, but, when they were on their way off of the plane, it was a different story. “Oh, you know you guys were a little loud,” the angry passenger said to Kendra and her tequila partner,” before “running off.” And, that’s when Kendra wasn’t having it — “Oh yeah, say it to my f–king face,” she screamed, while she raised her arms up in anger.

Lucky for Kendra, this wasn’t a PR nightmare because things didn’t have a chance to even get physical due to the fact that the angry passenger “ran away.” So, Kendra just had to let it go and attempt to enjoy the rest of her tequila drunk as she exited LAX. Hopefully the Kendra On Top star is still in touch with her shot partner so they could let off some steam after their heated argument!

