Kendall Jenner Slams Haters Who Claim She Had Facial Surgery — They ‘Want Me To Lose’

Kendall Jenner is always under a microscope! Recent photos of the model suggest she’s had facial reconstructive surgery (possibly lip fillers), but she’s firing back at those upsetting rumors and haters who want her to lose. Read her statement, right here!



Kendall Jenner, 21, loves her little sister, but that doesn’t mean she’s taking after her. The supermodel’s lips have created absolute havoc over recent weeks, as some fans believe she’s had facial reconstructive surgery on her lips, cheeks, and chin. Those theories were based on nothing but pictures and speculation — until now! Kendall is finally speaking out about the nonstop rumors, and wants all of us to know that there’s nothing artificial going on up there. The Vogue covergirl called it “the most upsetting rumor” on her app, adding, “It’s all so exhausting.”

If you feel like you’ve heard this story before — you have! Kylie Jenner tried dodging her lip filler speculation for as long as possible before the truth finally came up. The makeup maven would consistently deny her temporary augmentation in interviews. And on social media, Kylie claimed her magical lip liners made her lips good bigger. Almost everyone called BS right out the gate. Kylie did eventually fess up to having fillers, and we’re so proud of her for owning up to it! It’s nothing to be ashamed of! We all have insecurities.

Kendall, however, makes a strong point that backs up her case. “As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn’t even make sense.” We can agree to that model! Models are typically hired for of their natural beauty. Kendall’s face is photographed every single day, both when she’s walking down the street and posing for a fashion campaign. It’d be a huge risk to her career is she got facial reconstructive surgery! Some designers and photographers might not approve!

HollywoodLifers, do you believe Kendall? Or do you think she’s hiding a secret?

