Kellyanne Conway Defends Trump To Seth Meyers: ‘Unfair’ He’s Attacked Over Russia Report

Seth Meyers took the opportunity to grill incoming White House advisor Kellyanne Conway after landing the first interview with her following the release of leaked intelligence briefings regarding Donald Trump and Russia. Kellyanne defended the president-elect, telling Seth it was ‘not fair’ that he was being targeted for the report. Click through to watch the interview.

Kellyanne Conway, 49, experienced a case of the worst timing ever, appearing on the January 10 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers just shortly after a damning report was released that Russians allegedly had compromising information on president-elect Donald Trump, 70. Seth Meyers, 43, therefore, scored the first interview with Trump’s campaign manager/White House advisor after the information was released, and did not hold back while questioning her about the controversial report.

Kellyanne continuously deflected Seth’s questions, stating that Trump was “unaware” of the briefings, despite the fact that he and President Obama reportedly both received two-page summaries of the reports several weeks ago. Seth frequently corrected her and kept her on track when she tried to change the subject. It was an extremely awkward, but important interview. You need to watch it!

After going back and forth with Seth several times, she said it was “not fair” that people were condemning Trump for slamming the intelligence briefings and his views on Russia. Around 4:00am on January 11, for example, Trump tweeted: “Russia just said the unverified report paid for by political opponents is “A COMPLETE AND TOTAL FABRICATION, UTTER NONSENSE.” Very unfair!”

Kellyanne also, after repeatedly denying that Trump wasn’t briefed on the intelligence reports, somehow pivoted and says that he did. What?

“He received that intelligence briefing. He made comments about it afterwards and I have to tell you there wasn’t very compelling information in terms of the nexus that people like to make between alleged hacking and the election results,” she said. “Vladimir Putin didn’t tell Hillary Clinton to ignore Michigan and Wisconsin.”

