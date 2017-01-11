Kate Middleton Stuns In Royal Blue Coat For First Appearance Of The Year

REX/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton made a special visit to the Anna Freud Centre in Holloway, London, on Jan. 11th when she opted to wear a stunning ensemble. She rocked yet another gorgeous coat and we are loving her blue outfit! What do you guys think of Kate’s amazing look?

Kate Middleton, 35, looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she made her first visit of the year at the Anna Freud Centre in Holloway, London, on Jan. 11th. She kicked off the new year in style when she opted to wear a brand new, royal blue coat. The gorgeous coat dress hugged the Duchess of Cambridge’s petite figure perfectly and we are obsessed.

What an amazing way to kick off the new year! Kate showed off her new royal blue, $1,991.32 belted Eponine London coat dress from the AW16 collection, as she made her first official visit to the Anna Freud centre. Kate is a huge fan of the brand and has been spotted wearing pieces from the brand on countless occasions.

Not only does Kate love the brand, she loves a good coat dress. This time, her royal blue coat was snug and fitted to her amazingly slender frame. The dress featured 3/4 length sleeves, a collared neck that was buttoned to the top with intricate buttons lining the entire bodice. A thick belt cinched in her waist, giving the look some definition, while the bottom half flowed out into a perfectly pleated skirt.

Kate went above and beyond with her look and she accessorized with a pair of navy blue Rupert Sanderson suede pointy-toed pumps with a matching clutch. We also have to point out how fabulous her hair looked. She tried out a new hairstyle and opted for a half-up-half-down do with both sides pulled back and perfect bouncy curls.

We are obsessed with Kate’s royal blue ensemble from head-to-toe! What do you guys think of her gorgeous coat-dress?

