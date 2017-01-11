Kate Middleton’s Flawless Blowout In London — New Year, Same Great Hair

REX Shutterstock

Kate Middleton is back to work in 2017, and her hair is looking better than ever. The Duchess of Cambridge was visiting the Anna Freud Centre in London on Jan. 11, wearing her hair in soft waves with a few pieces clipped back. Click ahead for all the details on Kate’s latest look!

Kate Middleton, 35, has long been one of our fashion and beauty icons. Never pictured with so much as a hair out of place, the Duchess and mom of two is continuing her streak in the new year. Pictured on Jan. 11 in London, where she spoke with staff and families at the Anna Freud Centre, Kate looked stunning in a fitted blue coat dress by Eponine London.

Wearing head-to-toe royal blue, Kate even matched her accessories to her dress with a pair of suede navy pumps and a clutch bag. While we love when Kate adds a matching hat to her look, this time around she put her perfect blowout on full display.

Kate added soft curls to her signature blowout, fastening back small sections of hair on either side of her face with two tiny clips in a color closest to her brunette locks. With the windy winter weather here, Kate’s mini clips are a great way to keep your hair from getting completely disheveled while walking outside.

Even if you weren’t blessed with the perfect head of hair like Kate, you can still amp up your blowout by prepping your hair while it’s damp with a volumizing mousse. Once you blow dry your hair as smooth as possible, add barely-there waves to your hair by curling larger sections from the mid-length of your hair down.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kate’s latest look?

