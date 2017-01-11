Courtesy of Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West seem to be doing just fine although they’ve been surrounded by divorce speculation! Kim released a sweet new photo on Jan. 10, where ‘Ye is seen catching a close look at her assets, while giving her some style treatment! So, what’s the latest on their marriage? Get the scoop here!

Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 39, still have each others backs although multiple reports claim their marriage is headed for divorce. Kim took to Instagram, Jan. 10, to post an adorable photo of Ye’ copping a feel at her booty, while adjusting her slight wardrobe malfunction. “He always has my back,” Kim captioned the sweet photo of Kanye seemingly pulling down her shirt over her butt. Check out the revealing photo, above!

Kim’s recent, romantic post, which garnered over one million likes, is definitely another way for her to silence the haters claiming her marriage is in trouble. But, let us remind you that a source EXCLUSIVELY told us that Kim and ‘Ye are doing just fine. In fact, “She’s focused fully on Kanye and his ongoing recovery — getting him to a stable and happy place is her number one priority right now.” Phew! We’re glad they’re putting their health first.

Could Kimye be doing so well that having another baby is in the cards? — Well, although Kim’s been rumored to be expecting since she’s been cradling her mid section in recent photos and wearing suggestive, baggy clothing, we’ve learned that another kid is not an option right now. “Kim doesn’t want any more children — she thinks the two they have — [Saint, 1, and North West, 3] — are perfect and more than enough,” our source said, adding that Kim’s not the type to say “never,” but expanding their brood isn’t in the works right now.

These latest updates come on the brink of a tough 2016 for Kim and Kanye. As we previously reported, Kim was gagged, bound and robbed at gunpoint, Oct. 3, 2016, inside her Paris apartment. Five masked men, who police are in the midst of tracking down, got away with her 20-carat, $4 million engagement ring Ye’ got her, along with millions of dollars worth of jewelry. Not long after, Yeezy went on a few wild concert rants, and was then hospitalized in Nov. 2016 for reported sleep deprivation and extreme exhaustion. While multiple reports claimed he suffered a psychotic breakdown, that has never been confirmed. We’re just so glad the couple is in a great place and that they’re returning to their normal lives again.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kimye’s relationship is stronger than ever? Tell us below!

