Justin Bieber Brings Back His Famous Long Bangs Like He Had 7 Years Ago — See Makeover

Justin Bieber is reviving that classic Biebs look! Yes, the long bangs are finally BACK! Justin stepped out rocking his old look while grabbing lunch in Beverly Hills. Click to see the photo!

Justin Bieber, 22, is throwing way back. When the Biebs headed out to lunch at the Montage in Beverly Hills on Jan. 10, it was like we were back in 2010. Justin’s side-swept bangs were out in full force. Everyone knows that classic haircut JB had when he was first starting out. Those shaggy bangs are one of the reasons why we all fell head over heels for Justin!

While his hair is still not nearly as long as it was in his early days of stardom, he’s well on his way. The shaggy bowl cut is slowly making a comeback once again!

Justin has rocked a variety of hairstyles over the years. From buzzing his head to platinum blonde locks to going dark, Justin has proved he can pull off any hairstyle. But his bangs will always hold a special place in our hearts. Maybe Justin’s hair makeover was inspired by a little known movie called Never Say Never. Justin revealed on Twitter on Jan. 8 that he recently watched his hit documentary on Netflix. Aw!

Justin’s got a bit of a break before going on his stadium tour later this year. He just finished his Purpose world tour and is now getting some much-needed relaxation. He’s been vacationing in Barbados, spending time in Utah with Kendall Jenner, 21, and more. He’s got a few more until the 2017 Grammys — maybe he’ll rock those iconic long bangs to the show! Yes, please!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Justin’s latest hair makeover? Do you like his bangs? Let us know your thoughts below!

