Joseph Fiennes: Fans Freak Over Pics Of Him Playing Michael Jackson In New Show

Cover your eyes if you’re easily frightened. The first look at Joseph Fiennes’ portrayal of Michael Jackson has arrived, and it may give you nightmares. When the ‘Urban Myths’ trailer hit the internet of Jan. 10, fans of the King of Pop voiced their rage all over Twitter. Click to WATCH the trailer and see the scathing tweets!

Everyone was talking about Joseph Fiennes after the debut of the Urban Myths trailer. The 46-year-old is starring as the late Michael Jackson in a half-hour episode of Urban Myths alongside Stockard Channing as Elizabeth Taylor and Brian Cox as Marlon Brando. When fans got their first glimpse of Joseph, a white actor, playing a black man, their anger ran rampant on Twitter.

joseph fiennes playing michael jackson is a whole lotta nope — zoë 🌙 (@punkrockzo) January 10, 2017

Me after seeing #JosephFiennes as Michael Jackson pic.twitter.com/t8FOdHClh7 — Tammy Tam (@nubiansweet) January 11, 2017

Jesus take the wheel and crash this car. pic.twitter.com/5BqYJWStRC — Lauren Warren (@iamlaurenp) January 10, 2017

That looks like Lord Voldemort, NOT Michael Jackson. A mess. https://t.co/TpfBZn1dlm — 🕊 (@buIIetproofsouI) January 10, 2017

Joseph Fiennes playing MJ is so disrespectful I'm so fucking disappointed and disgusted! 🖕 — Samira🦄 (@sammysamira_) January 11, 2017

2017 is so disrespectful#josephfiennes playing #michaeljackson

Next we gonna have a polar bear playing harambe #icant — Kimmy Diei (@KimmyDiei) January 11, 2017

Joseph’s episode will be a retelling of when the three stars went on a road trip after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The trailer also features glimpses of Iwan Rheon as Adolf Hitler, Rupert Grint as “Hitler’s friend,” Ben Chaplin as Cary Grant, Aidan Gillen as Dr. Timothy Leary, Eddie Marsan as Bob Dylan, and David Threlfall as Samuel Beckett.

When the announcement was made that Joseph would be playing Michael, fans were shocked. Ben Palmer, who directed four episodes of the series, has come out in support of Joseph’s casting. “We were casting Michael Jackson in 2001 and that obviously is a challenge in terms of the physical resemblance,” Ben said, according to The Guardian. “We were really looking for the performance that could unlock the spirit, and we really think Joe Fiennes has done that. He’s given a really sweet, nuanced, characterful performance.”

Urban Myths will start Jan. 19 on Sky Arts. The episode featuring Joseph as Michael is titled “Elizabeth, Michael & Marlon.”

