Joe Jonas Strips Down & Smolders In Guess Underwear Campaign With Charlotte McKinney

Courtesy of GUESS

HELLO, Joe Jonas! The singer looks beyond hot, all while showing off Guess’ new underwear line, ‘Hero,’ and reminding us that Nick Jonas isn’t the only hottie in the famous family!

Sure, we’re used to seeing Nick Jonas, 24, strip down and show off in his underwear, but his big bro is serving up some serious sexy competition! Joe Jonas, 27, is the latest star of Guess’ Hero campaign and he looks toned and chiseled to perfection in the beyond sexy shoot, which also features Guess gal Charlotte McKinney.



Celebs In Calvin Klein Underwear — PICS

The campaign shows off the first ‘Hero’ men’s underwear line, and we couldn’t think of a better guy to show it off. In fact, Joe is the first man to ever star in an underwear campaign for the brand. “I am very excited to have Joe Jonas on-board as the newest face of GUESS. Joe is a cool and charismatic young man who embodies all of the characteristics of GUESS’ DNA – sexy, young and adventurous”, Paul Marciano, Chief Creative Officer & Executive Chairman of the board, said. “This is the first time in GUESS’ history that the brand has commissioned a male star to be in our underwear advertising campaign, and I am looking forward to watching our new GUESS Man shine in the spotlight.”

Joe is beyond honored for the opportunity! “It feels great to be chosen by Paul Marciano as the male global ambassador for the new Guess Underwear campaign with a focus on the GUESS man. I am excited to be part of this amazing experience and to be able to represent the brand’s image,” he said.

What do you think of Joe’s new gig? Are you so excited that he’s the face, (and bod!), of the shoot? Check out the sexy pics above and let us know.