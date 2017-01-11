FameFlyNet/REX/Shutterstock

Whoa! Does Hollywood have a hot new A-list couple on the rise? A new report claims that Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have totally fallen for each other, and they were too busy enjoying a weekend together to even think about the Golden Globes!

Could Joaquin Phoenix, 42, and Rooney Mara, 31, be dating? Sources say the pair “found love on set” while filming their latest movie, Mary Magdalene, reports Page Six. And yes, Rooney is playing Mary while Joaquin is playing Jesus Christ. Hmm!

Things are reportedly going so well between Joaquin and Rooney that sources say they decided to blow off the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 8, and instead were “holed up together in the desert.” This is definitely interesting, because Rooney’s film, Lion, was nominated for multiple awards and her co-stars, Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman, were both present for the show.

As amazing as this sounds, a rep for Joaquin denied that he and Rooney were dating to the outlet, stating that they are just “good friends” who have worked on a number of projects together. It is also worth noting that Rooney was in a lengthy romance with director Charles McDowell, though the outlet pointed out that they haven’t been seen together publicly since mid-2016.

Plus, in June 2016, Rooney was romantically linked to Jake Gyllenhaal after they were spotted spending one-on-one time together. Those rumors were quickly dispelled when Rooney and Jake were later seen hanging out with Charlie in New York City.

