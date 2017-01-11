Courtesy of Instagram

There’s clearly no shortage of talent in this family! Jaden Smith can sing, act, and SURF like a total pro. The rising rapper showed off his skills on the crystal clear Hawaiian waters while vacationing with Willow and Jaden. Check out the epic pic, here!

Talk about a triple threat! Jaden Smith, 18, is already an established rapper and actor, but we had NO idea he was an incredible surfer as well! The rising star put his sporty skills on full display during a family vacation to Hawaii. Momma Jaden and sister Willow were also frolicking on the beach in their sexy bikinis. If there’s one family in Hollywood that aces the bikini body, it’s the Smith family! Jada also got up on the surfboard to cruise a few waves with her son. CLICK TO SEE JADEN SURFING.

Jaden was later joined by a bunch of friends to partake in the surf session while Jada and Willow did some light jogging on the beach. The “Whip My Hair” singer took some sexy selfies, listened to music on her iPod, and soaked up the rays in her red and orange bikini. It was clearly an all play and no work kind of day!

Sooo if Jada, Willow, and Jaden are all living it up on the islands of Hawaii, where’s Will Smith? He’s the only one missing! Maybe he and Jada are taking some time apart again. Their rollercoaster ride of a marriage has seen many ups and downs, but in the end, they’re not willing to quit on each other! So cute! The Men In Black star even admits therapy really saved his marriage. “I’ve done a lot of marriage counseling,” he told The Sun. “What happens in a marriage once you do counseling [is that] the truth comes out.” Hey, isn’t honesty the best policy in the end?

