Image Maker Awards Best Beauty: Margot Robbie, Shay Mitchell & More

The second annual ‘Marie Claire’ Image Maker Awards brought out some of our favorite beauty girls with a variety of hair and makeup looks to love. From Shay Mitchell’s bold lip to Elizabeth Olsen’s twisted ponytail, click ahead to see all of the night’s best looks!

When you’re honoring the industry’s top hairstylists, makeup artists and fashion designers, naturally, you’re going to attract some of the most famous faces in Hollywood. Serving all of the beauty inspo you need for the coming weekend, our favorite girls like Margot Robbie and Shay Mitchell brought hair and makeup looks to suit any style.

Diving right into the looks, we’re starting with Margot’s simple yet stunning navy eyeliner and tousled waves combo. Presenting her makeup artist Pati Dubroff with the Icon award, Pati gave Margot slightly smudged out navy liner on her lower lash line only. Keeping the rest of her makeup clean by defining her top lashes with black mascara and a nude lipstick, Margot’s hair played into the edgier vibe her eyeliner gave her with textured, undone waves.

Going the opposite route was Shay, who kept her eyes neutral with brown smokey eye makeup and played up her lip. Makeup artist Mary Phillips was behind Shay’s gorgeous combo, giving her classic look a modern twist by choosing an orange-red lipstick in a matte finish. For her hair, Cesar Ramirez used Mizani hair products to create a sleek, straight style with a clean center part.

Sporting the coolest hairstyle of the night was Elizabeth Olsen, who was of course there to present her go-to hairstylist Mark Townsend with his award. Creating a look we’re dying to figure out the how-to for, it looks like Mark created a faux low ponytail by taking sections from opposite sides on the outside of Elizabeth’s hair and knotting them together at the center of her hair. Her makeup was just as pretty with a glossy burgundy lip and defined lashes.

Going for a more traditional ponytail was singer Justin Skye, who pulled her signature purple ombré hair back into a sleek, center-parted low ponytail. For her makeup, Justine sported oversized lashes and put the focus on her bold lip, which was a pretty orange-red shade that matched her duster coat.

Other notable looks from the night included Kylie Jenner, who sported her signature matte nude lip makeup and a glossy, undone waves hairstyle. Honest Beauty co-founder Jessica Alba went for a barely-there look with poker straight hair and a glossy nude lip. And Dove Cameron went for a trendier look with burgundy eye makeup, a matte nude lip and a sleek low ponytail hairstyle.

