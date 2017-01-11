Idris Elba’s Valentine’s Day Plea: You Can ‘Pound My Yams’ On Date Night — Hilarious Video

Is it hot in here or is it just Idris Elba? In a new video posted to his Facebook, the sexy actor reveals that he’s looking for one lucky fan to spend his Valentine’s Day with — and things even get a little naughty! Click inside to WATCH !

Idris Elba, 44, is single and ready to mingle. Well, sort of! The actor has teamed up with Omaze to allow one lucky fan and a friend be flown out to meet him for a romantic dinner date! In a video sharing this news with his fans and followers, Idris took things up a notch by adding in some seriously sexy innuendos about the one-on-one experience.

“Hi there! Idris Elba here, and I’d like you to be my Valentine. That’s right love, just you and me, no one else around… just us,” Idris tells the camera. Later he adds, “For dessert you can have whatever you want. And I mean… whatever you want!”

All proceeds from the entries go to W.E. Can Lead organization, which works to empower and educate girls all over Africa. “Please sign up. I want to see you on date night,” Idris adds at the end, using the power of flirtation to draw his fans in. So smart!

But, here’s more about the organization fans will be supporting in order to live out their date fantasies with Idris. According to the site, W.E. Can Lead “is committed to ensuring young girls receive the educational opportunity, leadership development and mentoring support necessary to become the new generation of female leaders across the continent of Africa.” The organization also creates “safe spaces” where young girls work on “critical life skills, build self-esteem and defy the cultural norms that hinder them from fulfilling their full potential.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU want to win a date with Idris? Comment below!