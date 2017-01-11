Click to Skip Ad
Grace VanderWaal’s Snapchat Mysteriously Deleted: She Reveals The Crazy Reason Why

Grace VanderWaal was propelled to stardom after stealing hearts on ‘America’s Got Talent’, but fame has its downsides. When the singer tried to log on to Snapchat several months after her win, she found her account had been deleted. Find out why!

Grace VanderWaal, 12, is just a few days too young for Snapchat, and she revealed in an Instagram on Jan. 7 that the platform found her out and deleted her account!

“Guys I didn’t delete my snapchat, snapchat deleted it because I’m under 13,” she wrote to her 1.5 million followers. Whoops! “Even though I told them that I’m turning 13 in just a few days they still deleted it…I’ll make a new one after January 15th (my 13th birthday),” she added. Aw, too young for Snapchat — how cute is that?

Though that news is certainly interesting, we’re almost more concerned about the adorable photo of her pug Frankie (Grace & Frankie, much?) that accompanied it:

In case you’re curious, Grace had plans once upon a time to give Frankie his own Instagram account, but ended up scratching the idea. Bummer.

Anyway, after winning season 11 of AGT, Grace’s EP Perfectly Imperfect was released on Dec. 2, and she performed a headlining Las Vegas show in October, wowing the crowd as usual. Can’t wait to see what’s next for her!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Grace’s Snapchat getting deleted just days before her thirteenth birthday? Tell us if you’ll follow Grace on Snap when she makes her new account!

