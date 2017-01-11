Courtesy of Nike

FKA Twigs stars in the latest NikeWomen campaign and it’s amazing! The singer shows off her insanely toned figure in a bunch of different sports bras and leggings and her abs are rock solid. We love FKA’s sexy new shoot for the brand, do you guys?

FKA Twigs, 28, has the most insane body ever and we’re obsessed! Not only does FKA star in the latest NikeWomen campaign, she directed it and created a soundtrack for it — can you say triple threat?! The campaign is so unique and sexy and FKA flaunts her rock hard abs and toned figure in a slew of different sports bras and tights from the brand’s Spring Zonal Strength Tights collection.

FKA is so excited about the new campaign, and she commented on her latest project, stating, “we have entered a new era, a time when personal knowledge and a capacity to feel is everywhere. a generation cast in indigo – a community in tune with their spirit, their creativity and the power to move forward. once realized, they are an inspiration to all that enter their universe. this takes endurance. this takes determination. this takes overcoming the voices that try to convince them that their differences stand in the way of their dreams.”

As if that wasn’t enough motivation, she went on to say, “it’s time we help each other uncover the potential we all have within – to put who we are into motion. we have the opportunity to focus the worlds attention back onto the things that really matter. talent, skill, practice and unique ability. to marry an athletic and spiritual ethos.”

Seriously, is there anything FKA Twigs can’t do? From singing to dancing, directing, and fashion design, it is no wonder why her beau Robert Pattinson, 30, loves her so much!

What do you guys think of FKA’s amazing new NikeWomen campaign? Do you love it as much as we do?

