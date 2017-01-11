‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Soundtrack Revealed: Nick Jonas & Nicki Minaj Duet & More

Image Courtesy of Universal Pictures/REX Shutterstock

The ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ soundtrack is going to be EPIC! The tracklist was revealed on Jan. 11, and in addition to Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik’s song, there’s a Nick Jonas and Nicki Minaj duet, a Halsey song, and more!

The tracklist for the Fifty Shades Darker original motion picture soundtrack was unveiled by Entertainment Weekly. Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik’s “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” is the only song from the soundtrack that’s been released. The rest are all-new tunes! Check out the tracklist below:

1. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – ZAYN | Taylor Swift

2. Not Afraid Anymore – Halsey

3. Pray – JRY (feat. Rooty)

4. Lies in the Dark – Tove Lo

5. No Running From Me – Toulouse

6. One Woman Man – John Legend

7. Code Blue – The-Dream

8. Bom Bidi Bom – Nick Jonas & Nicki Minaj

9. Helium – Sia

10. Cruise – Kygo (feat. Andrew Jackson)

11. The Scientist – Corinne Bailey Rae

12. They Can’t Take That Away From Me – Jose James

13. Birthday – JP Cooper

14. I Need a Good One – The Avener (feat. Mark Asari)

15. Empty Pack Of Cigarettes – Joseph Angel

16. What Would It Take – Anderson East

17. What Is Love? – Frances

18. On His Knees – Danny Elfman

19. Making It Real – Danny Elfman

You will be able to preorder the soundtrack on Friday, Jan. 13. When you preorder, you’ll be able to download “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” and Halsey’s “Not Afraid Anymore.” The soundtrack and the movie will be released on Feb. 10.

The Fifty Shades of Grey soundtrack was equally as exciting as the movie. That soundtrack featured a Beyonce’s “Crazy In Love” remix, Ellie Goulding’s “Love Me Like You Do,” The Weeknd’s “Earned It,” and more. After seeing the tracklist, we have a feeling the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack is going to be even better!

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack? Let us know!

