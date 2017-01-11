Fetty Wap’s Girlfriends Get Into Nasty Social Media Fight Over Alleged Sex Tape

REX/Shutterstock, Image Courtesy of Instagram

Yikes! Fetty Wap’s ex-girlfriend Alexis Sky and current girlfriend Slevin Monroe got into a NASTY social media feud on Jan. 11, due to an alleged sex tape. Tensions are at an all-time high, since Alexis thinks either of them could have released it!

Fetty Wap, 25, is at the center of a heated dispute between his ex girlfriend, Alexis Sky, and new squeeze, Slevin Monroe (Blu). The “My Way” artist’s alleged sex tape with Alexis recently leaked, causing their feud to reach new heights. Alexis believes the rapper OR his new leading lady released the compromising tape, revealing all that and more in a bombshell interview with the Breakfast Club on Jan. 11. After the accusations were made, Blu took to Instagram to tell her side of the story. She can be seen yelling into the camera, “Why do I have to hear a b*tch on the radio talking sh*t about me? A n*gga that does not call your phone, he doesn’t want you. Let’s be real!”

Blu then claimed Alexis released the tape for her own benefit. “You’re running around talking about me, calling me a bum b*tch. I don’t have a sex tape out! You’re a lying ass bitch! You want to expose a sex tape, cause you want to be Kim Kardashian? So you can be on radio stations, so you can be on TMZ, so you can be on The Shade Room. You want that much attention? I’ve never seen such an attention-seeking b*tch that goes to that f***ing level.” Blu even said that Alexis knew of their blossoming romance, since she made it more than clear on social media!

During her interview, Alexis said the NSFW photos began circulating before her recent trip to Miami, adding how the video leaked by the time her flight landed. She claims only Fetty and herself had the tape, giving her reason to believe they released it. Just one day prior, Alexis took to Instagram to clear the air. “All of this is so crazy & embarrassing!! To think SOMEBODY would want to expose my personal life with the world is so disgusting but I have faith in Gods work & I know I’m covered! Sorry to my family & supporters for this.” We hope this settles very soon!

